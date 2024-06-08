Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LHX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $221.90. 567,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

