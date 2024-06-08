Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 10.6%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 54,196,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 37,361,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.22.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

