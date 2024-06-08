Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $188,508.96 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $188,508.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

