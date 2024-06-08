Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Mikhail Eydelman Sells 1,667 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $70.97 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

