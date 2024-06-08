Velas Price Reaches $0.0130 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $33.91 million and $1.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00046826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,598,730,543 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.