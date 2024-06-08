Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veradigm by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

