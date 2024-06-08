Verasity Price Reaches $0.0040 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $39.96 million and $13.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001643 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.