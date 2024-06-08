Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.21 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -4.05

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

