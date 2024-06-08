Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 141 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.88 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

