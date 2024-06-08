Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 933 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $41.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

