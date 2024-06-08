Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.