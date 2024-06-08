Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,336 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.28. 2,032,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,571. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.75.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.