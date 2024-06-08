Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 522 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.47. 2,187,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

