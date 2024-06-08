Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,287 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,670,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,917,000 after acquiring an additional 770,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $8,535,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,923,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

