Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,617 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.69. The stock had a trading volume of 394,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,050. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.87. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

