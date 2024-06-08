Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2,167.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,971,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 195,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,586. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

