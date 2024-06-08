Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

OTIS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,668. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

