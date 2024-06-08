Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,319,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,475,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

