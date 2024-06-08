Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $863,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

