Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

