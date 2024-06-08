Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,738. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

