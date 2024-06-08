Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,555. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

