Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 176.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 715,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

