Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 36,154 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,154 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 996,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $156.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

