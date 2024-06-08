Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,845 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.98. 1,722,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,258. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $154.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

