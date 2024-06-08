Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $2.55 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $294.42. 997,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

