VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for VSE in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSEC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. VSE has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

