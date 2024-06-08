WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

WKME opened at $13.78 on Thursday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 114.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

