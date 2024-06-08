Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 649.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,620 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

