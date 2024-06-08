Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 197,681 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 942,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,521. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.