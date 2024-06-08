Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $47,970,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average of $214.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.