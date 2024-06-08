Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 119,128 IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HFXI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 235,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.