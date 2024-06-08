Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 16,737 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.79. 1,776,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,958. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

