Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 8,167 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. 3,173,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

