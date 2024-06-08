Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 656.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.91. 1,837,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $264.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

