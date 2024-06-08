Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,831,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 455,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. 608,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,991. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

