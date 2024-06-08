Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $5.50 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,216 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,015,000. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 549,432 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SJNK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,271. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

