Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 244,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 353,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,487,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 1,139,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

