Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPM stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.96. 6,963,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

