Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,069,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,439 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,464. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

