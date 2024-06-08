Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $979,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,027,891,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,324,184. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $179.82. 5,994,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.