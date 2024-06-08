WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $74.77 million and $2.56 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.