Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.13. 765,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,249. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $363.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

