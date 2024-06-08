Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $326.98. 2,583,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,417. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.62.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

