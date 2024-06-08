Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $213.01. 1,295,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,697. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

