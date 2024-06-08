Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

