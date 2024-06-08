Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 10,850,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,313,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

