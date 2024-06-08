Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.1% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,802,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,544,047. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $465.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.06 and its 200-day moving average is $427.03.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.