Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $636,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

