Wealth Quarterback LLC Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $3,666,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. 3,317,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,195. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

